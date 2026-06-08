One, a senseless murder on a train by a rider who was not even asked to pay because fare gates had been open over a month at MARTA stations because of a poorly conceived transition to a new fare system ( “‘Brutal’ deadly MARTA attack prompts safety response ahead of World Cup” ).

Two, shattered glass on new fare gates, where the AJC story (“MARTA switching to thicker glass after faregate panels shatter”) at least hints that vandalism is to blame. Has no one who approved the new gates ever actually used MARTA and witnessed the rampant gate-jumping and abuse that have gone on for years?

Three, Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat announced that those accused of so-called low-level misdemeanors will not be jailed (“Fulton sheriff plans to turn away some misdemeanor arrestees from jail”), a policy abandoned in other major cities after the inevitable increase in violent crime.

Presumably, fare-jumping will be considered low-level crime, but it is crime nonetheless. In other words, neither MARTA nor the sheriff’s office has a problem with criminals roaming MARTA stations.

MARTA will likely reiterate its long-repeated mantra that crime on its trains is random and no one should worry. Really? How will this play out with the upcoming FIFA games, let alone regular riders already reluctant to ride the trains?