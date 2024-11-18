‘A family tragedy.’ Man pleads guilty to reduced charge in cousin’s death

Adams was arrested at the apartment later the same day and charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.

He entered a negotiated Alford plea, which allows defendants to maintain their innocence while pleading guilty, to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Adams was sentenced to 20 years in prison and five years on probation under first offender status.

Adams’ attorney, Ernest Pitts described the situation as “a family tragedy” during a plea hearing this month.

Pitts said Adams cared deeply for his cousin and mourns his death.

“Mr. Adams is grieving, but he understands that with the loss of life like this, there is a penalty to be paid,” Pitts told Fulton County Superior Court Judge Emily Richardson.

Family members at the hearing described Adams as an amazing nephew, cousin and son.

“He is very remorseful about what happened,” said his mother, Dwan Spears. “It (has) absolutely torn our close family apart.”

Richardson said Adams must face consequences after agreeing to the reduction of charges and sentencing.

“Good luck to you, Mr. Adams,” Richardson said before court was adjourned.