4 construction workers injured in partial crane collapse in Midtown Atlanta

Four people were injured when a crane working on a high-rise apartment building partially collapsed in Midtown Atlanta on Monday afternoon, authorities said.
Crews were dispatched around 2:20 p.m. to the 1000 block of West Peachtree Street following reports of a possible fire, according to Atlanta fire spokesperson Alyssa Richardson. When firefighters arrived, they located the damaged crane and the four injured, who were identified by officials as construction site employees.
They were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Seven other employees who were initially unaccounted for have been located, Richardson said.
Photos taken from nearby residential buildings showed damage to several floors under construction high above West Peachtree Street. Atlanta fire Capt. Michael Roman described the collapse as a “failure to the crane system” which compromised the building, according to Channel 2 Action News.
Structures in a one-block radius were evacuated Monday as a precaution. West Peachtree Street between 10th and 11th streets remained shut down overnight while engineers determined the stability of the building, which is being built by Toll Brothers Construction.
The incident occurred more than two years after a massive crane teetered hundreds of feet in the air outside a high-rise office tower at West Peachtree and 13th streets in Midtown. At the time, officials said the crane was in danger of falling and could take days to secure. Residents in the area were able to return home a week later.
