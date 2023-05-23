4 construction workers injured in partial crane collapse in Midtown Atlanta

Crews were dispatched around 2:20 p.m. to the 1000 block of West Peachtree Street following reports of a possible fire, according to Atlanta fire spokesperson Alyssa Richardson. When firefighters arrived, they located the damaged crane and the four injured, who were identified by officials as construction site employees.

They were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Seven other employees who were initially unaccounted for have been located, Richardson said.