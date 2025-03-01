Crime & Public Safety
3-year-old on dirt bike dies in crash involving SUV, DeKalb police say

By
15 minutes ago

A 3-year-old killed in a crash Friday evening was one of three people on a dirt bike when it collided with an SUV in DeKalb County, police said.

The wreck occurred around 7:20 p.m. on North Hairston Road near Chatfield Drive just outside the city of Stone Mountain. The child was found suffering from “very serious injuries” and later died at a hospital, police spokesperson Blaine Clark said.

Two adults also found were with injuries that were not considered life-threatening and were taken to a hospital, Clark added.

The child and two adults were riding on the same dirt bike without any safety equipment, according to investigators.

Clark said the bike had no headlights and was not authorized to be on the road.

The SUV involved in the crash was traveling southbound on Hairston Road when the driver turned left into a neighborhood, police said. That’s when officials said the dirt bike struck the passenger side of the vehicle.

The people on the dirt bike subsequently were thrown off, Clark said. Authorities did not specify how they knew each other or if they were related.

There were three children and an adult in the SUV, but Clark confirmed that none of them required medical attention.

As of Saturday morning, police had not said if anyone had been cited or charged in the incident.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

