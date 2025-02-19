3 children rushed to hospital after SW Atlanta apartment fire

Three children were rushed to a hospital Wednesday after an apartment fire in southwest Atlanta, officials said.

Firefighters were still at the Country Oaks Apartments in the 300 block of Fairburn Road by 5 p.m., evacuating two other people despite the blaze already being extinguished, fire department spokesperson Anaré Holmes said. The complex is just west of I-285 in the Fairburn Mays neighborhood.

The fire is related to a kitchen appliance, but authorities said investigators are working to determine the cause.