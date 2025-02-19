3 children rushed to hospital after SW Atlanta apartment fire

Three children were rushed to a hospital Wednesday after an apartment fire in southwest Atlanta, officials said.
Firefighters were still at the Country Oaks Apartments in the 300 block of Fairburn Road by 5 p.m., evacuating two other people despite the blaze already being extinguished, fire department spokesperson Anaré Holmes said. The complex is just west of I-285 in the Fairburn Mays neighborhood.
The fire is related to a kitchen appliance, but authorities said investigators are working to determine the cause.
The injured children were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for smoke inhalation, Holmes confirmed. Their conditions were not released.
The damage was contained to one upstairs apartment within the complex, officials said.
