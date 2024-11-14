3 charged with murder after robbery goes wrong at Brookhaven park, police say

With the help of cameras and license plate readers, detectives quickly identified the suspects, Nino said. Investigators searched the Atlanta home of the suspected getaway driver Wednesday, he said.

On Thursday, all three suspects were in the DeKalb jail, where they were being held without bond. Azra Sheppard of Atlanta, Diamoni Henry of Covington and Davion Meux of Snellville have all been charged with felony murder and armed robbery.

Investigators believe Sheppard acted as the getaway driver following the shooting. No details were released about who allegedly pulled the trigger.

“This investigation highlights the critical role of interagency cooperation and methodical police work in achieving justice,” Brookhaven police Chief Brandon Gurley said. “Our department remains committed to ensuring that those who commit acts of violence in our community are held accountable.”

Brookhaven Mayor John Park, in a statement, noted the city’s investment “in cutting-edge crime fighting technology” which he said helped to bring “a swift resolution to this senseless and violent crime.” He said he hopes the arrests bring some comfort to Davis’ family and “to the surrounding neighbors who have been deeply disturbed by this incident.”

The deadly shooting remains under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact Brookhaven police at 404-637-0600.