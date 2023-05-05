2nd suspect charged with murder after man shot in head near Norcross, cops say

The second man wanted in connection with a homicide in a Gwinnett County neighborhood in late November has been arrested, authorities said.
Brian Sanchez Duarte of Norcross was one of two people identified as suspects in the death of 22-year-old Alinton Joel Riveria-Zuniga, who was found shot in the head outside Norcross on Nov. 27. Duarte was seen getting into a maroon Nissan Pathfinder and leaving the scene of the shooting, police said.
Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office
The other suspect, Jose Caraballo, 28, was taken into custody Jan. 20 with the help of the Gwinnett SWAT team and the Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office’s fugitive unit. On Thursday, Duarte was booked into the county jail, where both men are being held.
Riveria-Zuniga was still alive when officers responded around 6:45 a.m. to the shooting along Estates Court, a short, dead-end road. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition but died later that day, police said.
Both suspects are facing charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes, police said. Caraballo is also facing an armed robbery charge, authorities added, without elaborating.
Police confirmed there are no other outstanding suspects, but the investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300.
