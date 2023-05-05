2nd suspect charged with murder after man shot in head near Norcross, cops say

The other suspect, Jose Caraballo, 28, was taken into custody Jan. 20 with the help of the Gwinnett SWAT team and the Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office’s fugitive unit. On Thursday, Duarte was booked into the county jail, where both men are being held.

Riveria-Zuniga was still alive when officers responded around 6:45 a.m. to the shooting along Estates Court, a short, dead-end road. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition but died later that day, police said.