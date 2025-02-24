Crime & Public Safety
2 shot, killed at home near Carrollton, sheriff’s office says

Carroll County Sheriff's Office investigators scour the scene of a double shooting at a home a few miles southwest of Carrollton on Thursday.

Carroll County Sheriff's Office investigators scour the scene of a double shooting at a home a few miles southwest of Carrollton on Thursday.
Carroll County Sheriff’s Office investigators are still trying to unravel who left two people dead with gunshot wounds at a home near Carrollton last week.

James Brock, 45, and Kristin Brock, 41, were shot and killed Thursday in what authorities have called a double homicide at a home on Carrollton Tyus Road, a few miles southwest of the west Georgia city.

“We are continuing to narrow down time of death, and we are working to determine who all had access to the residence around the time of the homicides,” sheriff’s office spokesperson Ashley Hulsey said.

Deputies were called to the home Thursday morning.

Officials have not released any additional information about the incident but said they have interviewed several people. There is no indication if authorities have identified a suspect.

“Please continue to pray for the (family’s) loved ones at this time and respect their privacy as they grieve the loss of two lives,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigator TJ Repetto at 770-830-5916 or via email at trepetto@carrollsheriffga.gov.

