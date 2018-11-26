Casey Anthony's father seriously injured in crash, authorities say

George Anthony, whose daughter Casey Anthony was tried and found not guilty of killing her daughter Caylee in a high-profile case seven years ago, was badly injured in a crash on a Florida interstate.

>> Read more trending news

Florida Highway Patrol said George Anthony, 67, drove off I-4 westbound in Daytona Beach and flipped his wife Cindy’s 1999 Toyota 4Runner on Saturday around 3 p.m. He suffered “incapacitating injuries,” troopers said.

A witness told troopers that Anthony traveled off the right shoulder a few miles before the State Road 44 exit, troopers said. Anthony tried to swerve back onto the roadway before losing control and overturning several times, traveling through the right, center and left lanes before coming to a rest off the median shoulder, the FHP said.

Anthony was flown to Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach.

According to state troopers, Anthony’s vehicle was the only one involved in the crash. Anthony was also the only person in the vehicle at the time, troopers said.

An FHP report said it is not clear why Anthony drove off the highway, though it said he was not distracted and his vision was not obscured. The FHP report said Anthony could not recall what happened in the moments prior to the collision.

Anthony and his wife Cindy were thrown into the national spotlight a decade ago when the Orlando couple’s granddaughter Caylee disappeared. The 3-year-old girl, who lived with her mother and grandparents, was last seen in June 2008. Cindy Anthony reported her missing a month later.

The couple’s daughter, Casey, was arrested on suspicion of child neglect, telling police that a babysitter took the child.

In December 2008, a utility worker found Caylee’s remains not far from where the Anthonys live.

Casey later claimed that her daughter drowned on the day she disappeared.

In 2011, after a high-profile trial that brought worldwide attention to an Orlando courtroom, a jury found Casey Anthony not guilty in her daughter’s death. Jurors did convict her, however, for lying to law enforcement officials.

Casey Anthony lives in Palm Beach, Florida, and speaks to her mother on occasion, but has no contact with her father, according to reports.