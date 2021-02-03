These metro Atlanta companies are making big hires this February

Emory Healthcare

Emory Healthcare is looking to hire full-time and part-time registered nurses at their critical care and intensive care units in five Atlanta-area locations. They’re hosting a hiring event from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. on Feb. 4, and employment offers will be made on the spot.

To arrange a virtual interview, complete an online application and RSVP to the event. After you RSVP, you’ll be emailed a link to the event. You should dress in business casual, have an updated version of your resume, and find a quiet place with good lighting and a stable Internet connection.

United Site Services

United Site Services in Alpharetta – which provides temporary site services such as portable toilets and temporary fence rentals – is hiring service technicians (CDL/non-CDL). They’ll be paid $15.50-$19 an hour plus commission, plus a $1,000 sign-on bonus.

If you’re interested in applying, RSVP to their virtual hiring fair being held from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11, and you’ll be sent an email with instructions. You should wear business casual clothes and join the virtual meeting from a device with a speaker, microphone, web camera and strong WiFi signal or plugged in Ethernet.

Dollar General

Dollar General’s website lists pages of Atlanta-area job openings that include sales associates, store managers, regional managers and general warehouse workers. Company jobs that provide benefits offer health and dental insurance, employee assistance programs, a 401(k) saving plan and more.

Interested in a job at Dollar General? Search a list of openings to find out more and apply online.