These metro Atlanta companies are making big hires this February

If you’re looking for a job to start the early part of 2021, you may be in luck. Several metro Atlanta-area companies, including United Site Services, are planning career fairs in February, and some are ready to hire new employees on the spot.
Check out these metro Atlanta companies making big hires this February.
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
More than 30 businesses at Hartsfield-Jackson are adding a total of about 600 positions including managerial roles and jobs with airlines, cargo, maintenance, concessions and more. They’re hosting an ATL Airport Career Fair on Thursday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and you’ll be able to register for live video interviews with employers. You’ll need to pass a 10-year federal background check, and professional attire is highly recommended.
If you’re planning to apply for positions, you can sign up for career fair job readiness training sessions to be held in advance. They include topics such as Customer Service 101 and Navigating the Virtual Job Fair.
Emory Healthcare
Emory Healthcare is looking to hire full-time and part-time registered nurses at their critical care and intensive care units in five Atlanta-area locations. They’re hosting a hiring event from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. on Feb. 4, and employment offers will be made on the spot.
To arrange a virtual interview, complete an online application and RSVP to the event. After you RSVP, you’ll be emailed a link to the event. You should dress in business casual, have an updated version of your resume, and find a quiet place with good lighting and a stable Internet connection.
United Site Services
United Site Services in Alpharetta – which provides temporary site services such as portable toilets and temporary fence rentals – is hiring service technicians (CDL/non-CDL). They’ll be paid $15.50-$19 an hour plus commission, plus a $1,000 sign-on bonus.
If you’re interested in applying, RSVP to their virtual hiring fair being held from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11, and you’ll be sent an email with instructions. You should wear business casual clothes and join the virtual meeting from a device with a speaker, microphone, web camera and strong WiFi signal or plugged in Ethernet.
Dollar General
Dollar General’s website lists pages of Atlanta-area job openings that include sales associates, store managers, regional managers and general warehouse workers. Company jobs that provide benefits offer health and dental insurance, employee assistance programs, a 401(k) saving plan and more.
Interested in a job at Dollar General? Search a list of openings to find out more and apply online.