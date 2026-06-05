The Steering Column High gas prices are changing how we car shop, but slowly The Iran war has hiked pump prices in Georgia and across the U.S. It’s showing up in how people are looking at new cars. Honda sells its CR-V compact SUV in gas-powered or hybrid form, but says 56% of buyers in April chose the hybrid. (Courtesy of Honda)

By Sean Tucker – Cox Automotive 30 minutes ago Share

It’s a tough time to be the owner of an automobile with an internal combustion engine. The war in Iran has snarled worldwide trade in the petroleum we refine into fuels, and an end to the war remains elusive. The price of regular unleaded continues to hover around $4 per gallon in the Atlanta area, up more than a third since before the start of the war.

Such an increase could change how Americans shop for new cars. The Federal Highway Administration estimates that the average driver logs 13,476 miles each year. Doing that in a V8-powered Chevrolet Tahoe, at 17 mpg in combined driving, would cost the average American about $3,400 at the gas pump at today’s prices — almost $1,000 more than a year ago. It’s enough to make people search for more fuel-efficient cars. That’s precisely what they’re doing — searching. Searching is free. Actual sales? Those change much more slowly.

Hybrid shopping is speeding up Kelley Blue Book parent company Cox Automotive recently surveyed car shoppers on how gas prices are changing their decisions.

Sean Tucker is a managing editor for Kelley Blue Book. He’s based in Washington, D.C., where he has covered the auto and energy industries for a quarter-century. (Courtesy of Cox Automotive) Alex Bland, senior director of research and market intelligence, explains, “Three-fourths of the folks we talked to said it’s going to impact their decision in some way. Seventy-four percent told us they’re more likely to consider a fuel-efficient vehicle for their next purchase.” Some are delaying a purchase, he says, while others say, “‘I’d like to move quicker into something that’s more efficient and bite the bullet on the purchase but lower my ongoing fuel costs.’” That tends to mean a hybrid, not an electric vehicle. “We saw a lot of love for hybrids come up here,” Bland says.

Hybrid technology is now very familiar to Americans. The first Toyota Prius and Honda Insight hybrids reached U.S. sales lots in late 1999. For many drivers, Bland notes, hybrid ownership is “the nearest neighbor to what they have today.” EV sales are fluctuating Demand for electric cars, meanwhile, has been inconsistent since the war began in late February. In March, Americans bought 20% more EVs than they had a year earlier. In April, they bought 6% fewer. All this might have happened without gas prices rising Both trends, however, are more complicated than a simple reaction to gas prices. Hybrid sales are surging, in part, because Americans can only buy cars that are on the sales lots. Increasingly, those vehicles are hybrids. Cox Automotive analysts predicted a surge in hybrid sales this year before the conflict in the Middle East because of an industrywide trend toward building more of them.

The Toyota RAV4, alone, is responsible for part of the spike. It ended 2025 as the third bestselling vehicle in America. Two full-size pickups, the Ford F-series and Chevrolet Silverado, outsold it. But, by some measures, they outsell it only because of fleet sales. The RAV4 is, most months, the bestselling retail vehicle in America. In the 2026 model year, most RAV4s were powered by gas only, though you could buy a hybrid or plug-in hybrid version. But for the 2027 model year, Toyota redesigned its bestseller, getting rid of the gas-only model in the process. Toyota dropped the gas-only variant from its lineup of the redesigned RAV4. (Courtesy of Toyota) As dealers run out of 2026 models and restock with 2027s, hybrid sales surge simply because every RAV4 buyer is now a hybrid buyer. The same is true of the Toyota Camry and Sienna.

Other automakers are following suit. The Jeep Cherokee recently returned to the market after a three-year absence, coming back as a hybrid-only model. Some of the surge in hybrid sales is a choice. Honda sells its CR-V compact SUV in gas-powered or hybrid form, but says 56% of buyers in April chose the hybrid. But some of the surge is simply Americans buying what’s for sale. The EV market, meanwhile, is still stabilizing from a turbulent 2025. EV sales briefly topped 10% of all new cars sold in the third quarter of 2025, as Americans rushed to claim a $7,500 federal EV tax credit before it ended. They crashed to just 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Most buyers interested in going electric had already done so. What’s the natural level for EV sales without the support of a tax credit? We still don’t know. Like water finding its level after a splash, they’re still settling.