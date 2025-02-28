Business
Business

New Atlanta airport GM will make $475,000

City leaders have complained that the job’s low pay has affected recruiting. This offer amounts to a 55% increase.
Ricky Smith has been named the next general manager of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Photo courtesy of Maryland Aviation Administration

Credit: Photo courtesy of Maryland Aviation Administration

Credit: Photo courtesy of Maryland Aviation Administration

Ricky Smith has been named the next general manager of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Photo courtesy of Maryland Aviation Administration
By Emma Hurt
32 minutes ago

After Mayor Andre Dickens last month promised to give a raise to the new leader of Atlanta’s airport, the specifics of that raise have become clear.

The city has offered the next general manager of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Ricky Smith, a $475,000 salary. That’s according to Smith’s signed offer letter obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution through an open records request.

The role’s current pay, $306,000, is already higher than the mayor’s own salary, but city officials have said for years that the job’s pay hasn’t been enough to recruit and retain top talent.

The new salary will be a raise for Smith, who makes nearly $366,000 in Maryland.

The announcement that the longtime executive director of the Maryland Aviation Administration would come to Atlanta was made earlier this week after an eight-month search in which “pay was an issue,” Dickens previously confirmed.

The raise will need to be approved by the Atlanta City Council, but several members have previously expressed interest in approving one.

Some salaries at other top U.S. airports range up to more than $1.1 million, the AJC previously reported.

Dickens told the AJC in a past editorial board meeting that, while the city wasn’t entertaining salaries in the $750,000 to $1 million range, they knew they needed some sort of raise.

“Once we set the price high enough, they started coming,” Dickens said of the recruiting process.

Their strategy, he explained, was to get to a dollar amount that “even if it meant they didn’t make a big pay bump from where they were … because (of) the opportunity to work at the world’s busiest, they’ll come.”

About the Author

As a business reporter, Emma Hurt leads coverage of the Atlanta airport, Delta Air Lines, UPS, Norfolk Southern and other travel and logistics companies. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution she worked as an editor and Atlanta reporter for Axios, a politics reporter for WABE News and a business reporter for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Ricky Smith has been named the next general manager of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Courtesy of Maryland Aviation Administration)

Credit: Photo courtesy of Maryland Aviation Administration

New Hartsfield-Jackson GM selected after nearly eight-month search

Maryland Aviation Administration executive director Ricky Smith has been named the next general manager of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

MARTA says Atlanta intentionally delaying Five Points renovation permits

MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood told board members this week that the city has thrown up a variety of roadblocks.

South Fulton mayor is allowed back on city property

The Latest

A group photo in 1929 shows the original Delta Air Service crew of pilots and mechanics including founder C.E. Woolman (second from left) and John Howe (on his right), who piloted Delta's first scheduled flight. This photo is from the book, "Delta: An Airline and Its Aircraft: The Illustrated History of a Major U.S. Airline and the People Who Made It" by R.E.G. Davies, published by Paladwr Press. (Courtesy)

Credit: AJC File

Delta turns 100: It all started with the boll weevil

Frontier Airlines announces new Atlanta routes in 2025

Job market to slow in 2025, but Georgia has key advantages, experts say

Featured

Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta is seen returning to business Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024 after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon left the suspect and three other people injured. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

Pedestrian death at Peachtree Center renews crosswalk safety debate

Merchant killed by car at faded crosswalk after previous road safety measures were reversed.

OPINION

MURPHY: Who really needs the CDC anyway?

Instead of instilling “efficiency” at the CDC, the Trump administration seems only to have only injected blind decision-making and incompetence to the critical agency.

CeeLo Green says Spelman instructor who died on Lake Oconee was like a sister

Atlanta rapper says he grew up with Spelman College professor who died in Georgia lake