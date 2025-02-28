After Mayor Andre Dickens last month promised to give a raise to the new leader of Atlanta’s airport, the specifics of that raise have become clear.
The city has offered the next general manager of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Ricky Smith, a $475,000 salary. That’s according to Smith’s signed offer letter obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution through an open records request.
The role’s current pay, $306,000, is already higher than the mayor’s own salary, but city officials have said for years that the job’s pay hasn’t been enough to recruit and retain top talent.
The new salary will be a raise for Smith, who makes nearly $366,000 in Maryland.
The announcement that the longtime executive director of the Maryland Aviation Administration would come to Atlanta was made earlier this week after an eight-month search in which “pay was an issue,” Dickens previously confirmed.
The raise will need to be approved by the Atlanta City Council, but several members have previously expressed interest in approving one.
Some salaries at other top U.S. airports range up to more than $1.1 million, the AJC previously reported.
Dickens told the AJC in a past editorial board meeting that, while the city wasn’t entertaining salaries in the $750,000 to $1 million range, they knew they needed some sort of raise.
“Once we set the price high enough, they started coming,” Dickens said of the recruiting process.
Their strategy, he explained, was to get to a dollar amount that “even if it meant they didn’t make a big pay bump from where they were … because (of) the opportunity to work at the world’s busiest, they’ll come.”
