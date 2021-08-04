Metro Atlanta-based Church’s Chicken chain to be sold

In a press release, High Bluff said it would boost the chain’s growth in the United States and elsewhere, including 100 new locations in the next year. It said the chain had systemwide sales of nearly $1.2 billion last year amid the pandemic. That’s about what it was nearly a decade ago, according to a press release at the time. Over the last three years, the number of U.S. restaurants in the company has gradually declined, according to a company franchise disclosure document.

High Bluff founder Anand Gowda said in a press release that the new owners would work closely with Church’s management team and franchisees to grow the business. Rushabh Vora, an executive with Philadelphia-based FS Partners, highlighted growth forecasts for the overall fast-food chicken segment as well as the potential for Church’s to expand into China, Australia and other areas.