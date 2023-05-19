Lawsuit against PulteGroup alleges manager brought noose to meeting

Credit: Source: Zausmer law firm Credit: Source: Zausmer law firm

The lawsuit also alleges PulteGroup created a hostile work environment for the plaintiffs, and unlawfully retaliated against Hartsfield after his complaint by writing him up and then terminating his employment in May 2020. Hartsfield had worked for Pulte since 2016 when he was hired as a customer care manager in the warranty department.

The alleged misconduct “is in total contradiction to PulteGroup’s public image of equality and inclusivity,” according to the complaint, which cited the company’s diversity board founded in 2020 and other diversity and inclusion efforts.

“PulteGroup’s senior executives promoted White employees loyal to them, rather than Black and other minority employees,” the suit alleges.

In a statement, PulteGroup said it “is unwavering in its commitment to diversity and inclusion.”

“The allegations are reprehensible and will not be tolerated,” the company said. “PulteGroup strives to maintain, promote and advance a work culture where all people are valued, respected and heard. Diversity is embraced and integrated throughout our organization and the communities in which we do business. This is critical to our mission and vision.”

Explore Seventh noose found at Amazon warehouse halts construction

The lawsuit also says the supervisor of the executive who brought the noose to the meeting was later fired. PulteGroup announced in December 2022 that then-senior vice president Brandon Jones had been terminated after an investigation found he violated the company’s code of ethical and business conduct.

Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

Another plaintiff in the suit, Richard Turnbow, started at PulteGroup as an assistant customer service representative in January 2022 and alleges that after he arrived late to a meeting, he was instructed to collect trash in the office instead of attending the meeting. He left the company last October.

The third plaintiff, Roderick Hunter, was hired as a field manager in 2021 and then terminated the same year, and alleges he was “set up for failure from the very start.”

The lawsuit seeks more than $25,000 in damages for each of three violations of the Michigan civil rights act prohibiting discrimination.