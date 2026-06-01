Business Atlanta consulting firm names new leader as AI reshapes industry North Highland has brought on a new chief executive based in London. Anthony 'Ant' Shaw is the new global CEO of consulting firm North Highland. (Courtesy of North Highland)

By Amy Wenk 52 minutes ago Share

An Atlanta consulting firm has named a new chief executive who aims to keep the company on the forefront of artificial intelligence. North Highland has selected Anthony “Ant” Shaw as its global CEO. He replaces Alex Bombeck, who led the firm since 2022.

Shaw will be based in London. He previously led North Highland’s business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. His career also spans roles at Accenture, KPMG and Telefónica Digital. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Buckhead, North Highland specializes in business transformation and modernization across multiple industries, from healthcare to transportation. The firm has about 2,000 employees and offices across the globe, with 212 workers in Atlanta. Shaw’s mandate is to lead North Highland as a “customer-obsessed, AI-forward firm” in an age when the technology is changing the nature of work, said a company spokesperson. AI has rapidly reshaped the consulting industry as once-tedious tasks such as data analysis can be automated.

For example, Boston Consulting Group CEO Christoph Schweizer recently told The Wall Street Journal how the firm gets paid is changing, with more of its work dependent on achieving certain goals for its clients.