Atlanta consulting firm names new leader as AI reshapes industry

An Atlanta consulting firm has named a new chief executive who aims to keep the company on the forefront of artificial intelligence.
North Highland has selected Anthony “Ant” Shaw as its global CEO. He replaces Alex Bombeck, who led the firm since 2022.
Shaw will be based in London. He previously led North Highland’s business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. His career also spans roles at Accenture, KPMG and Telefónica Digital.
Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Buckhead, North Highland specializes in business transformation and modernization across multiple industries, from healthcare to transportation. The firm has about 2,000 employees and offices across the globe, with 212 workers in Atlanta.
Shaw’s mandate is to lead North Highland as a “customer-obsessed, AI-forward firm” in an age when the technology is changing the nature of work, said a company spokesperson.
AI has rapidly reshaped the consulting industry as once-tedious tasks such as data analysis can be automated.
For example, Boston Consulting Group CEO Christoph Schweizer recently told The Wall Street Journal how the firm gets paid is changing, with more of its work dependent on achieving certain goals for its clients.
Shaw, who joined North Highland in 2017, said AI is “changing everything at speed,” according to a news release.
“Our customers are operating in the most complex, fast-moving environment any of us have seen, and they deserve a consulting firm who moves just as fast,” he said. “I genuinely believe we have everything it takes to be the most impactful partner any of our customers have ever worked with. That’s the ambition.”
Bombeck, the former CEO, worked for North Highland for more than a decade.
He said in a LinkedIn post announcing his departure, that after years of “learning new skills, building teams, growing businesses, helping clients achieve their goals, navigating a bubble burst, financial crisis, pandemic and war — it’s time for a change.”