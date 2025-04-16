Business
Business

Mercedes-Benz USA names new CEO

German auto giant names new leader for its US division, which has its headquarters in Sandy Springs
The hood ornament of a 2025 Maybach GLS 600 utility vehicle shines in the lights over the showroom floor of a Mercedes Benz dealership Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Denver. (AP / David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The hood ornament of a 2025 Maybach GLS 600 utility vehicle shines in the lights over the showroom floor of a Mercedes Benz dealership Thursday, March 27, 2025, in Denver. (AP / David Zalubowski)
By
32 minutes ago

Mercedes-Benz has named a new leader for its U.S. division, which is based in Sandy Springs.

Adam Chamberlain will become CEO of Mercedes-Benz USA and the automaker’s head of sales and marketing in North America starting July 1, the company said in a news release. He succeeds Dimitris Psillakis, who the company said will become a senior strategic adviser.

Mercedes USA has 1,600 employees and oversees marketing and distribution and customer care for all Mercedes products in the U.S. Georgia has a robust automotive sector, including the headquarters of Mercedes-Benz USA, the North American headquarters of Porsche, factories from Hyundai Motor Group and Kia and a constellation of automotive parts suppliers.

Dimitris Psillakis, former president & CEO of Mercedes-Benz USA, speaks to guests and media members during unveiling the first station charger in North America on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

icon to expand image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Chamberlain previously served in executive roles with Mercedes and Aston Martin and as chief operating officer of Lithia & Driveway, a major North American auto dealer.

ExploreMercedes-Benz USA opens new Sandy Springs headquarters

“Adam is a proven executive with over 30 years of global automotive experience including the past nine years in the U.S.,” Mathias Geisen, a member of Mercedes-Benz Group AG’s board of management, said in the release. “He brings an exceptional blend of strategic and operational excellence in both the manufacturer and retail businesses as well as a strong connection to our team, dealers, and customers.”

Psillakis is a 33-year veteran of Mercedes, having served in many executive roles for the company, including leadership roles in Asia, Europe, North America and South America. He helped lead the company’s North American operations during COVID-19 and the challenges created by the pandemic. The company said he has also been instrumental in improving customer service through new technology and advancing the company’s electrification strategy.

Geisen said the company is “extremely grateful to Dimitris for his commitment and impact, and we’re pleased that his insights will continue to guide our strategy in his advisory role throughout the end of the year.”

About the Author

J. Scott Trubey is the economy and environment editor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He previously served as a business reporter for the AJC covering banking, real estate and economic development. Trubey is also a former investigative reporter, with a specialty in banking, real estate and public corruption. He joined the AJC in 2010.

Follow J. Scott Trubey on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands in action during the the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix, in Sakhir, Sunday, April 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Credit: AP

Concerns mount at Red Bull after Verstappen's 'catastrophe' as F1 heads to Saudi Arabia

Piastri on pole and Norris only sixth in qualifying for F1's Bahrain Grand Prix

As Trump considers auto tariffs pause, parts exemptions could be key for US industry

The Latest

Raphael Bostic, president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, speaks to members of the Harvard Business School Club of Atlanta in Atlanta on Feb. 19, 2020. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage / Bloomberg)

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg

Can the U.S. make more things? What’s next with AI? Atlanta Fed chief weighs in

MAKING CONNECTIONS

Atlanta airport rings in 100 years with rare mayoral reunion, pep rally

Atlanta officially restarts its public access TV channel after more than year

Featured

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum told the Atlanta Citizen Review Board he supports its oversight of police deadly force cases. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta chief backs citizen review of police deadly force

Follow on to an AJC investigation into failure of citizen review board to probe cases of police deadly force. Police chief supports its oversight role and pledges cooperation.

OPINION

TORPY: Want to win bigly in court? Get jurors with MAGA hats

You know you’ve entered Bizzarro World territory when Georgia’s last Democratic governor would strike Brian Kemp from a jury but would keep Marjorie Taylor Greene.

What’s filming in Georgia in April 2025?

Films starring Mark Wahlberg and Nicolas Cage began production in Georgia within the past month.