Mercedes-Benz has named a new leader for its U.S. division, which is based in Sandy Springs.

Adam Chamberlain will become CEO of Mercedes-Benz USA and the automaker’s head of sales and marketing in North America starting July 1, the company said in a news release. He succeeds Dimitris Psillakis, who the company said will become a senior strategic adviser.

Mercedes USA has 1,600 employees and oversees marketing and distribution and customer care for all Mercedes products in the U.S. Georgia has a robust automotive sector, including the headquarters of Mercedes-Benz USA, the North American headquarters of Porsche, factories from Hyundai Motor Group and Kia and a constellation of automotive parts suppliers.