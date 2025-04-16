Mercedes-Benz has named a new leader for its U.S. division, which is based in Sandy Springs.
Adam Chamberlain will become CEO of Mercedes-Benz USA and the automaker’s head of sales and marketing in North America starting July 1, the company said in a news release. He succeeds Dimitris Psillakis, who the company said will become a senior strategic adviser.
Mercedes USA has 1,600 employees and oversees marketing and distribution and customer care for all Mercedes products in the U.S. Georgia has a robust automotive sector, including the headquarters of Mercedes-Benz USA, the North American headquarters of Porsche, factories from Hyundai Motor Group and Kia and a constellation of automotive parts suppliers.
Credit: Miguel Martinez
Chamberlain previously served in executive roles with Mercedes and Aston Martin and as chief operating officer of Lithia & Driveway, a major North American auto dealer.
“Adam is a proven executive with over 30 years of global automotive experience including the past nine years in the U.S.,” Mathias Geisen, a member of Mercedes-Benz Group AG’s board of management, said in the release. “He brings an exceptional blend of strategic and operational excellence in both the manufacturer and retail businesses as well as a strong connection to our team, dealers, and customers.”
Psillakis is a 33-year veteran of Mercedes, having served in many executive roles for the company, including leadership roles in Asia, Europe, North America and South America. He helped lead the company’s North American operations during COVID-19 and the challenges created by the pandemic. The company said he has also been instrumental in improving customer service through new technology and advancing the company’s electrification strategy.
Geisen said the company is “extremely grateful to Dimitris for his commitment and impact, and we’re pleased that his insights will continue to guide our strategy in his advisory role throughout the end of the year.”
