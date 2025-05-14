The new product comes three years after the dissolution of the news organization’s first streaming service, CNN+, which was designed as a bridge to the future amid declining viewership and revenues from the linear television business.

Ted Turner, who founded CNN in Atlanta, was the first subscriber to CNN+.

CNN+ was discontinued one month after launching, a casualty of the merger of WarnerMedia with Discovery, which brought with it a $50 billion debt load and an urgency to cut costs. Chris Licht, the former CEO of CNN, said at the time that the decision was in line with Warner Bros. Discovery’s direct-to-consumer strategy, and that consumers want simplicity and an all-in service instead of stand-alone offerings.

But under new leadership, CNN is retracing many of the steps that led to CNN+.

CNN Worldwide CEO Mark Thompson initially announced plans for the new streaming service in January, though details were vague, other than it would have both lifestyle and feature-oriented products.

Some of the leadership involved in developing CNN+ were rehired as the company prepares to launch the new product. Those executives include Chief Content Officer Amanda Wills, who previously served as the vice president of content programming for CNN+, and Nancy Han, who joined the company as senior vice president of video editorial after previously serving as CNN+’s vice president of weekly programming.

CNN is one of several media companies trying to find new sources of revenue as cable television audiences become increasingly fragmented and the landscape of streaming services oversaturates. Earlier this year, CNN announced it would cut about 200 jobs from its traditional TV operations and create a comparable number of new digital roles, such as data scientists and product engineers.

Other cable giants announced similar measures this week. Fox announced its own streaming product, “Fox One,” which will provide customers livestreaming and on-demand access to all Fox brands, including Fox News. ESPN also unveiled its own product, aptly titled “ESPN,” which will offer all of its programming for $29.99 per month without separate cable or streaming subscriptions.

In addition to paid streaming offerings, CNN has also launched free streaming channels that rely on ad revenue.