By the numbers: the cleanup and recovery of East Palestine, Ohio

It’s been nearly six months since a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine on Feb. 3, and work continues to clean up the site and help the community.
Here’s a look at the clean up so far and some of the commitments made by Atlanta-based Norfolk Southern.
Site cleanup:
The Environmental Protection Agency is overseeing ongoing cleanup of the derailment site, including excavation of contaminated soil, air monitoring and sampling of Sulphur Run, a creek contaminated by chemicals from the derailment.
- Estimated more than 26 million gallons of liquid waste shipped
- Estimated more than 80,000 tons of solid waste shipped
- More than 780 private well samples collected
- More than 1,130 EPA assistance calls
- More than 940 visits to the EPA Welcome Center
Source: EPA
Norfolk Southern’s community contributions
Norfolk Southern said it has committed more than $63 million to the community.
That includes $25 million in upgrades and improvements at the East Palestine City Park that Norfolk Southern will fund, including a new swimming pool, a new amphitheater, three new playgrounds and baseball field improvements.
The company says it has assisted more than 10,000 families at the Norfolk Southern family assistance center.
The railroad has also committed $8.6 million in Western Pennsylvania, near the derailment site. The Norfolk Southern train derailed in Ohio less than one mile from the Pennsylvania border. Norfolk Southern sponsored a carnival held July 25-29 in New Galilee, Pa., with $1,000 stipends to farmers for booths. The railroad also made a $1 million contribution to a community foundation and $1 million contribution to a community relief fund.
Other contributions included in the total:
- $3 million reimbursement to the East Palestine Fire Department for equipment used to respond to the derailment
- $1 million community fund established for East Palestine
- $445,000 personal donation by Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw to create a scholarship endowment fund for East Palestine High School seniors to attend college or vocational school
- $300,000 donation to the East Palestine school district
- $300,000 donation to the East Palestine Community Foundation
- $250,000 donation to Ohio-based nonprofit The Way Station
Source: Norfolk Southern
