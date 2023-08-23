Attorney Jenna Ellis released from Fulton County Jail

Jenna Ellis, an attorney affiliated with the Trump campaign, was released from the Fulton County Jail on Wednesday.

Ellis was booked Wednesday afternoon and was released on a $100,000 bond. She is charged with violating the state’s RICO act and solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer.

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

She appeared with co-defendant Rudy Giuliani at a Georgia legislative hearing, where she echoed falsehoods about Georgia’s elections. She also wrote legal memos for former President Donald Trump and his lawyers that said former Vice President Mike Pence should disregard certified electoral college votes from Georgia and other contested states.