Attorney Jenna Ellis granted bond

Jenna Ellis, an attorney affiliated with the Trump campaign, was granted bond Tuesday after her attorneys met with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.

Ellis was granted a $100,000 bond. She is charged with violating the State’s RICO act and solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer.

She appeared with co-defendant Rudy Giuliani at a Georgia legislative hearing, where she echoed falsehoods about Georgia’s elections. She also authored legal memos for former President Donald Trump and his lawyers that said former Vice President Mike Pence should disregard certified electoral college votes form Georgia and other contested states.