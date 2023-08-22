Attorney Jenna Ellis granted bond

News
By
1 hour ago
X

Jenna Ellis, an attorney affiliated with the Trump campaign, was granted bond Tuesday after her attorneys met with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.

Ellis was granted a $100,000 bond. She is charged with violating the State’s RICO act and solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer.

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

She appeared with co-defendant Rudy Giuliani at a Georgia legislative hearing, where she echoed falsehoods about Georgia’s elections. She also authored legal memos for former President Donald Trump and his lawyers that said former Vice President Mike Pence should disregard certified electoral college votes form Georgia and other contested states.

About the Author

Follow Jozsef Papp on twitter

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Atlanta training center opponents slam city’s petition verification plan16m ago

Credit: Cassidy Alexander

Cobb removes ‘sexually explicit’ books from school libraries
1h ago

Georgia Jan. 6 defendant arrested in Florida on DUI charge
2h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

No-bid Hartsfield-Jackson Plane Train contract ‘risky,’ audit says
1h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

No-bid Hartsfield-Jackson Plane Train contract ‘risky,’ audit says
1h ago

Credit: File photo

Lawrenceville man dies after being pulled from Lake Lanier
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Google Maps

Developer defers tax break request for Beltline apartment project
16m ago
Bond set for Trump campaign official Mike Roman
1h ago
Former Coffee County party leader Cathy Latham granted bond
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

First Republican candidate debate: How to watch
5h ago
Trump and the other Georgia defendants will surrender at Fulton County jail
Georgia is facing days of dangerous heat. Here’s what you need to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top