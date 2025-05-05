Atlanta's Black mecca status: Do the numbers match the reputation?

error: no ad slot id exists: undefined
Let’s talk Black Mecca math. Atlanta is home to one of the largest Black populations in the country, but when it comes to economic mobility, home ownership, and education, the picture is more complicated. Black residents make up 46% of the city population. But other numbers aren't as peachy. The median household income for Black residents in Atlanta is $38,854, compared to $114,195 for white residents, making it one of the largest Black-white income gaps in the country. Only 35% of Black residents in the city own their homes compared to 58% of white residents. UATL senior reporter Gavin Godfrey breaks down these numbers and more with the help of the AJC data team. “Atlanta: America’s Black Mecca?” is a new series from UATL, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Black culture franchise. Over the next year, we’ll explore the city’s legacy and present-day realities, all centered around that defining question. Credit: AJC | Getty Images | City of Atlanta Mayor's Office | Outkast LaFace/Arista Records | Pew Research | Annie E. Casey Foundation | ACS | Forbes Advisor

AJC |41 minutes ago
Credit: Philip Robibero / AJC

Black mecca math: How does Atlanta stack up? It’s complicated.

Credit: AJC | Getty Images | City of Atlanta Mayor's Office | Outkast LaFace/Arista Records | Pew Research | Annie E. Casey Foundation | ACS | Forbes Advisor

A group of laid-off CDC workers formed the "Fired But Fighting" coalition following job cuts. Credits: AJC | Leslie Ross | Fired But Fighting

The Kentucky Derby is known for its racetrack action, colorful fashion, and mint juleps... but what about its Black history? Credits: Libr. of Congress | AAMLO

Trump’s executive orders are mirroring the Project 2025 policies. Credits: AJC | Getty Images | C-SPAN | ABC News | Project 2025 Tracker | Heritage Foundation

The Kentucky Derby is known for its racetrack action, colorful fashion, and mint juleps... but what about its Black history? Credits: Libr. of Congress | AAMLO

A group of laid-off CDC workers formed the "Fired But Fighting" coalition following job cuts. Credits: AJC | Leslie Ross | Fired But Fighting

Trump’s executive orders are mirroring the Project 2025 policies. Credits: AJC | Getty Images | C-SPAN | ABC News | Project 2025 Tracker | Heritage Foundation

