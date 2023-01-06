ajc logo
X

Tyrone to hold parade to honor Sandy Creek football championship

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Fayette County city of Tyrone will host a parade Saturday to celebrate Sandy Creek High School’s recent state football championship.

The parade will begin at noon start on Senoia Road at Arrowood Road and go north to Carriage Oaks Drive, the Fayette County school system says.

The Sandy Creek Patriots beat Cedar Grove High School 21-17 on December 10 at Center Parc Stadium -- formerly Georgia State University Stadium -- in Atlanta. It is Sandy Creek’s fourth state football championship.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks

Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

The Jolt: Clyde bucks McCarthy, despite October fundraiser1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Cops: Man nabbed while stealing $22K worth of items from luxury store in Buckhead
11h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

How 2024 politics will shape Georgia’s 2023 legislative session
1h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Staff

Jimbo Fisher to hire Bobby Petrino, bad guy and diminished coach
17h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Staff

Jimbo Fisher to hire Bobby Petrino, bad guy and diminished coach
17h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / AJC

Georgia’s governor blasts tailgating policy at football title game
21h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jenn Finch

Park Pride awards $2.5 million to metro Atlanta communities for park improvements
52m ago
New omicron subvariant rapidly spreading around U.S., Georgia
1h ago
Henry passes moratorium on construction of apartments, townhomes
Featured

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Working families resort to hotels for homes
Damar Hamlin first asked who won the game when he woke up
9h ago
OPINION: House Speaker Jan Jones takes her place in Georgia history
1h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top