Tyrone to hold parade to honor Sandy Creek football championship

The Fayette County city of Tyrone will host a parade Saturday to celebrate Sandy Creek High School’s recent state football championship.
The parade will begin at noon start on Senoia Road at Arrowood Road and go north to Carriage Oaks Drive, the Fayette County school system says.
The Sandy Creek Patriots beat Cedar Grove High School 21-17 on December 10 at Center Parc Stadium -- formerly Georgia State University Stadium -- in Atlanta. It is Sandy Creek’s fourth state football championship.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
The Latest