SUNDAY’S WEATHER | Rainy afternoon as cold front moves south

By the end of the night, we'll see about half an inch of rain in metro Atlanta.


31 minutes ago

Rain is returning Sunday afternoon as temperatures begin to drop.

Morning lows will remain mild in the low to mid-50s, but highs in Atlanta will only reach the mid-60s after days of temperatures in the 70s, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez said. Most showers will not reach the metro in the morning, but some rain may pass through LaGrange and Newnan.

The best chance for rain in Atlanta begins in the afternoon around 3 p.m. Lopez said widespread showers are expected to continue until around 6 p.m. as a cold front moves across the state from the north.

By the end of the night, we’ll see about half an inch of rain in metro Atlanta, Lopez said.

The cold front will set us up for incoming chilly temperatures and a potential freeze Tuesday morning.

“After the rain moves out on Sunday night, we’ll see cooler weather coming in for Monday and much of next week,” Lopez said.

Highs will be in the upper 50s on Monday and Tuesday, and we’ll be back in the 60s by Wednesday.

Five-day forecast, March 17, 2014.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

icon to expand image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

