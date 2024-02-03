SUNDAY’S WEATHER | Light to moderate rain on this cold day

“Moderate to light rain coming in periods,” Lopez said, adding that Atlanta will see widely scattered showers by around 4 p.m. and into the evening, Lopez said.

The afternoon high will only reach 48 degrees. The constant breeze of about 15 mph will cause temperatures to feel like they are in the high to mid-30s.

Showers will persist overnight and into Monday morning, until slowing down around noon and then becoming mostly isolated. The rest of the day is expected to be cloudy and windy.

Sunshine returns Tuesday and temperatures rise back into the high 50s and even mid-60s by Friday.

“And then look at the temperatures, they get up there,” Lopez said.

