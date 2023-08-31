BreakingNews
Qualifying for elected office in Fayette County cities takes shape

A number of people have qualified to compete for office in cities in Fayette County.

The decisions by Peachtree City incumbent councilmembers Phil Prebor and Mike King not to run for reelection has opened up opportunities for candidates to replace them.

In Prebor’s Post 1, Eric Imker, Laura Johnson and Tamara Moore have qualified to replace him in the November 7 general election. Suzanne Brown and Vic Painter will compete to replace King in Post 2.

In Brooks, incumbent Post 5 councilman Todd Speer will be challenged by David Harris and Donald Britt for his seat. Incumbent Post 3 councilman Ted Britt and incumbent Post 4 councilman Brian Davis are running unopposed.

Will James and Jessica Whelan are running to replace Linda Howard, who is not running for reelection, on the Tyrone City Council as the Post 1 representative. Dia Hunter is running unopposed to replace Post 2 incumbent Melissa Hill, who also does not plan to run for reelection. Mayor Eric Dial has no opposition in his race.

Cathy Vaught has qualified to challenge incumbent Post 2 Council incumbent Joe Clark in the city of Fayetteville. Fayetteville Mayor Edward Johnson and Post 1 Councilmember Darryl Langford are unopposed.

In Woolsey, incumbents Kenneth Wright and Frank Carden are unopposed.

