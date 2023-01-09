Porsche Experience Center Atlanta opening new track in April

Low-Friction Circle: This module allows drivers to experience the understeer and oversteer characteristics of a Porsche on a wet, polished concrete surface. It teaches guests how to manage grip levels; identify and recover from under and oversteer.

Ice Hill: This modulel simulates an icy mountain road where a driver is likely to lose control up or down the hill.

Autocross Area: Drivers will navigate through slaloms, acceleration zones and cone obstacles. This module helps drivers develop the correct vision and steering techniques.

Handling Circuit: This 1.3 mile motorsports-inspired driving circuit has elements that were influenced by the Carousel from Germany’s Nürburgring-Nordschleife; the Corkscrew at Laguna Seca, with a rise of 30 feet and drop of 25 feet through approaching and descending turns; and the twisty and challenging Tail of the Dragon in the Smoky Mountains.

The expansion will operate independently from the existing track, but the two layouts can be combined for an overall main handling circuit of 2.3 miles, and up to 2.9 miles when all track surfaces are utilized.

“As a team we’ve watched with growing excitement as the track has taken shape,” said Michelle Rainey, Director, Porsche Experience. “This track sets new benchmarks in driver development, and will offer an incredible experience for first time visitors as well as those more familiar with track driving. Every one of us is looking forward to April and welcoming our first customers.”

The Porsche Experience Center Atlanta, which has hosted nearly 400,000 visitors since it opened in 2015, also offers a gallery with classic Porsche vehicles on display, a retail shop, and a fine dining at Restaurant 356.