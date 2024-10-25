Pedestrian killed in apparent hit-and-run on Downtown Connector

A pedestrian was killed early Friday morning after apparently being involved in a hit-and-run crash in the southbound lanes on the Downtown Connector, Atlanta police said.
Officers arrived at about 5:10 a.m. and located the person, who was unresponsive.
“The suspect vehicle did not remain on scene,” police said.
A HERO unit closed two lanes of traffic at the Edgewood exit on-ramp while police began the investigation, which is still ongoing.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
TRAFFIC UPDATE
The Latest