Pedestrian killed in apparent hit-and-run on Downtown Connector

Police gather at the scene where a pedestrian died Friday morning on the Downtown Connector.

Credit: John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Police gather at the scene where a pedestrian died Friday morning on the Downtown Connector.
By
1 hour ago

A pedestrian was killed early Friday morning after apparently being involved in a hit-and-run crash in the southbound lanes on the Downtown Connector, Atlanta police said.

Officers arrived at about 5:10 a.m. and located the person, who was unresponsive.

“The suspect vehicle did not remain on scene,” police said.

A HERO unit closed two lanes of traffic at the Edgewood exit on-ramp while police began the investigation, which is still ongoing.

About the Author

Follow Taylor Croft on twitter

Taylor Croft is a general assignment reporter on the breaking news team.

