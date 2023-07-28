Peachtree City to celebrate Purple Heart recipients next month

Peachtree City plans to proclaim August 7 “Purple Heart Day,” one year after the south metro Atlanta community became a Purple Heart city.

Leaders said the Fayette County city will hold a flag-raising ceremony at the flagpole in city plaza at 9 a.m. August 7, the annual day of national celebration of Purple Heart recipients. That will be followed by a breakfast reception in the Floy Farr Community Room at City Hall.

“The flag-raising ceremony will serve as a poignant tribute to all Purple Heart recipients, reminding our community of their selfless acts and the sacrifices they have made,” Mayor Kim Learnard said in a news release.

Among Peachtree City’s Purple Heart recipients is City Councilman Mike King, the city said. Peachtree City was named a Purple Heart city in 2022.