Peachtree City to celebrate Purple Heart recipients next month

Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Local News
By
54 minutes ago
X

Peachtree City plans to proclaim August 7 “Purple Heart Day,” one year after the south metro Atlanta community became a Purple Heart city.

Leaders said the Fayette County city will hold a flag-raising ceremony at the flagpole in city plaza at 9 a.m. August 7, the annual day of national celebration of Purple Heart recipients. That will be followed by a breakfast reception in the Floy Farr Community Room at City Hall.

“The flag-raising ceremony will serve as a poignant tribute to all Purple Heart recipients, reminding our community of their selfless acts and the sacrifices they have made,” Mayor Kim Learnard said in a news release.

Among Peachtree City’s Purple Heart recipients is City Councilman Mike King, the city said. Peachtree City was named a Purple Heart city in 2022.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks

Credit: Coffee County video

A rural Georgia county caught up in Trump probe awaits answers1h ago

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

UPDATE: I-75 reopens after fiery crash kills 4 people, 1 dog in Clayton County
41m ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC

The Jolt: Kemp says Giuliani’s falsehoods ‘very troubling’
41m ago

Credit: TNS

Trump faces new charges in Mar-a-Lago classified documents case. Here's what to know
8h ago

Credit: TNS

Trump faces new charges in Mar-a-Lago classified documents case. Here's what to know
8h ago

Cobb adjusts school schedule for 2024 solar eclipse. Will other districts?
14h ago
The Latest

City leaders celebrate Marvin Arrington, Sr. as an Atlanta trailblazer
16h ago
Metro Atlanta hiring hot in June, but unemployment still ticking up
17h ago
Pickleball and tennis: How do the official court dimensions differ?
20h ago
Featured

Credit: GoFundMe

‘Kokomo City’ shines a light on the humanity of Black trans women
21h ago
A DeKalb firefighter responded to a doggy daycare fire. His puppy was inside
16h ago
Pickle peace? Tennis, pickleball ready for a handshake over the net
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top