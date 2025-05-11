Metro Atlanta
Late founder’s ‘magic sauce’ kept Paideia School going for 50-plus years

Paul Bianchi, dedicated to teaching students ‘optimistically and joyously,’ dies at 79.
Paul Bianchi was the founding head of The Paideia School, where he served for more than 50 years. He died May 10, 2025, at his home at the age of 79. (Courtesy of The Paideia School)

Paul Bianchi was the founding head of The Paideia School, where he served for more than 50 years. He died May 10, 2025, at his home at the age of 79.
Paul Bianchi, the founding head of The Paideia School for more than 50 years, died at home on Saturday morning at 79.

His dedication to shaping young lives through education never ceased. Even after Bianchi retired from his position as head of the school in June 2023, he continued teaching and mentoring on the school’s 16-acre wooded campus in Druid Hills near Emory University.

Paul Bianchi poses with a statue dedicated to him on the campus of The Paideia School. The statue of a hand holding an eraser refers to Bianchi's annual tradition of throwing an eraser into a crowd of children each school year, with the kid catching the eraser destined to be a teacher. (Courtesy of the Paideia School)

On Saturday evening, U.S. Sen. John Ossoff, D-Ga., and his wife, Alisha, praised Bianchi for his tireless commitment to education in a public statement.

“His decades of dedicated work shaped thousands of lives for the better and contributed in profound ways to communities in Georgia and to the world,” Ossoff’s statement read.

Bianchi believed that “good schools are not about buildings or philosophical statements — they are built around great teachers and bright and interesting people who like children and enjoy learning,” The Paideia School said in its public statement.

Bianchi was passionate about creating a positive, progressive and inclusive culture at the school. An inscription on a plaque dedicated to Bianchi on the Paideia campus encapsulates Bianchi’s values.

“The magic sauce is a school culture that regards children optimistically and joyously, as well as celebrates the teachers who create the school every day,” reads the plaque.

The plaque sits underneath a metal sculpture of a hand holding an eraser, which represents a beloved school tradition Bianchi started. Each year, Bianchi threw an eraser into a crowd of students. The one who caught it was destined — like him — to become a teacher. The tradition has since been continued by the school’s new head, Tom Taylor.

Paul Bianchi gathers with students and staff of the Paideia School next to a statue dedicated to him. The statue's inscription encapsulates his values: "Paideia is not just an accumulation of curriculum and facilities, programs and achievements. The magic sauce is a school culture that regards children optimistically and joyously, as well as celebrates the teachers who create the school every day." (Courtesy of the Paideia School)

Bianchi and his wife of 57 years, Barbara Dunbar, were both dedicated educators. The couple met as undergraduate students at Smith College in Massachusetts, where they bonded over a shared passion for teaching.

They married in 1967, then moved to Atlanta to teach at The Galloway School. In 1971, at just 25 years old, Bianchi was recruited to help launch a new school across town. Bianchi accepted the role with his characteristic wit, humor and humility.

“Let the record reflect that I was selected from a list on which there were no other candidates to head up a school that had no buildings, no faculty, no students and no money,” he once said, according to the school.

Over the course of five decades, Bianchi developed Paideia into a prestigious private school. In 2023, the school received the highest number of Scholastic Art and Writing Awards of any private school in the state and had the second-highest number of National Merit Scholars in Georgia.

In his familial life, Bianchi was a father of three daughters and had eight grandkids.

“He made lunches, attempted ponytails and was a devoted Paideia sports fan, particularly when his daughters were on the field,” read Paideia’s statement. “… He loved being a grandparent. He was a devoted letter writer, sending homesick grandchildren daily letters at camp. … He reminded them, as he reminded everyone, ‘Take your work seriously, but don’t take yourself too seriously.’”

