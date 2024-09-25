Atlanta and North Georgia can expect heavy rain, floods as Helene roars closer

Heavy rains and flooding are expected to wallop metro Atlanta and North Georgia this week as Tropical Storm Helene — on track to become a major hurricane — barrels toward Florida and South Georgia.

The storm’s harshest impacts in the metro area and North Georgia are predicted to peak between Thursday afternoon and Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. The entire area in the NWS map — from just south of Atlanta up through the state’s northern border — is in a flood watch from Wednesday afternoon to Friday afternoon.

Most of that region is expected to get 8-12 inches of rain. The northeastern corner of the state could see 12-16 inches of rain in some areas.

Damaging winds will also be carried “unusually far inland” by the storm due to its size and speed, according to the NWS.

South Georgia is currently under a hurricane warning as Helene is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by late Wednesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

NWS meteorologist Meredith Wyatt, based in Peachtree City, said the rainfall totals Helene is projected to dump in Atlanta and other parts of North Georgia will likely cause flash floods.

Even before Helene moves into the metro area, a cold front over Alabama and western Tennessee is expected to bring a few inches of rain to the city on Wednesday. The region’s parched soils should be able to absorb most of that initial moisture, but it could mean they are saturated by the time Helene’s outer rainbands arrive late Thursday afternoon.

The storm is projected to drop an additional four to eight inches of rain, with localized totals reaching 10 inches or more. That one-two punch will heighten the risk of flooding, Wyatt said, particularly in urban areas packed with impermeable roads and buildings, like Atlanta.

Metro Atlanta has experienced significant flooding during major storms in recent years, in part due to an aging stormwater infrastructure that often can’t handle heavy rains.

Then there is the wind threat.

Wind gusts of 40 miles per hour or stronger are expected in the Atlanta area from Thursday evening through Friday morning. After heavy rains have the loosened soils, Wyatt said Atlantans should expect to see downed trees and power lines.

“Coupled with the heavy rainfall, it’s not going to take much,” Wyatt said.

Amid flood and rain concerns, the Georgia Department of Agriculture urged the state’s farmers to prepare a plan to “keep your family and farm safe.”

Gov. Brian Kemp has ordered a state of emergency in preparation for the storm and its impacts.

