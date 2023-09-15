BreakingNews
Breaking: U.S. Soccer moving to Atlanta

No injuries when massive tree fell on Grant Park preschool playground

Local News
By
19 minutes ago
X

Wind gusts from Thursday’s storm knocked down branches and several trees around the city, including one that landed on a preschool playground in Grant Park.

The enormous tree’s root ball ripped up chunks of brick and concrete sidewalk. On its way down, it snapped another tree in half, damaging the roof of a home next door and crushing much of the playground’s equipment. Thankfully, no children were outside when the incident occurred.

”It’s such a blessing that it happened at naptime while the kids were all tucked into their cots asleep,” said Candace Dupree, the executive director of the Grant Park Cooperative Preschool (GPCP).

Credit: Drew Kann

Credit: Drew Kann

GPCP leases the playground from St. Paul United Methodist Church, located about a block away, and the preschool itself is tucked into the church’s first floor. Dupree said the school, the church and the homeowner next door are working with their insurance companies to determine whose responsibility it is to remove the hulking tree, but said she hopes to have it removed this weekend so the playground can reopen next week in some capacity.

”We’ll get a nice, fresh layer of mulch,” Dupree said. “We’re just trying to make lemonade out of this situation.”

Credit: Drew Kann

Credit: Drew Kann

About the Author

Follow Drew Kann on twitter

Drew Kann is a reporter at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering climate change and environmental issues. His passion is for stories that capture how humans are responding to a changing environment. He is a proud graduate of the University of Georgia and Northwestern University, and prior to joining the AJC, he held various roles at CNN.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

FRIDAY’S WEATHER
Cleanup efforts continue after flooding inundates downtown Atlanta2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Students moved after flooding at Atlanta University Center
15h ago

Credit: Charlie Riedel

Breaking: U.S. Soccer moving to Atlanta
34m ago

DeKalb County man diagnosed with West Nile virus. How to protect yourself
2h ago

DeKalb County man diagnosed with West Nile virus. How to protect yourself
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Toxic PFAS ‘forever chemicals’ found in drinking water across Georgia
7h ago
The Latest
HBCUs come together to support Clark Atlanta students after flooding
52m ago
Pastor at flooded church: ‘Water is life-giving, but it can also be life-taking’
1h ago
World of Coca-Cola resumes normal operations after evacuation
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AP/The Birmingham News

60 years later: the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing remembered
7h ago
Michael Cunningham's weekend sports predictions
20h ago
AJC Podcast: Inside the Dangerous Dwellings investigation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top