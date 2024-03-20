MARTA to hold open house on proposal to create Clayton County BRT

MARTA will hold an open house in the educational center of Southern Regional Medical Center on March 28 to discuss its plans to construct a bus rapid transit line for Clayton County.

The transportation agency is proposing a 15.5-mile Southlake BRT that will include 13 rail-like stations between MARTA’s College Park station and the Southlake Mall area.

“We are thrilled by the progress of Rapid Southlake, a dynamic project that will provide generational impacts for those living, working, or traveling in Clayton County,” MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood said in a news release.