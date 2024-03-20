Metro Atlanta

MARTA to hold open house on proposal to create Clayton County BRT

MARTA to hold community meeting March 28 to discuss proposal to bring bus rapid transit to Clayton County.

By
18 minutes ago

MARTA will hold an open house in the educational center of Southern Regional Medical Center on March 28 to discuss its plans to construct a bus rapid transit line for Clayton County.

The transportation agency is proposing a 15.5-mile Southlake BRT that will include 13 rail-like stations between MARTA’s College Park station and the Southlake Mall area.

“We are thrilled by the progress of Rapid Southlake, a dynamic project that will provide generational impacts for those living, working, or traveling in Clayton County,” MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood said in a news release.

The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Southern Regional Medical Center is located at 11 Upper Riverdale Road in Riverdale.

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

