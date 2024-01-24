Marietta nonprofit gets update to its food pantry

The Center for Family Resources, a nonprofit in Cobb County that provides assistance and resources to those facing homelessness, recently announced the opening of its updated food pantry, the Family Cupboard Choice Pantry.
Unlike traditional food pantries, choice pantries allow families to choose their own food, similar to regular grocery shopping. Each food item is assigned a certain number of points, and families will receive a points budget to make their selections. In traditional food pantries, visitors have to rely on pre-packed meals and other items.
Each shopper is accompanied by one of the organization’s volunteers who provides nutrition information and shares good shopping techniques, according to a press release.
“We understand the importance of nourishing the mind, body, and soul, and that’s why our mission is to make every trip to The Family Cupboard a journey toward a healthier, happier, and more fulfilling family life,” CEO Melanie Kagan said in a statement. “By enabling families to select their own food, we aim to help reduce food waste, optimize inventory, and utilize funding more efficiently.”
The pantry is open four days a week, and is available by appointment only.
About the Author