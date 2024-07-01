Judge arrested at Atlanta nightclub replaced; incoming judge who won May primary to take office early

The criminal case did not factor into the state Supreme Court’s decision, which was based on Peterson’s conduct as a judicial candidate and throughout her first and only term in office.

During her swearing-in ceremony Friday, Vie thanked those who had supported her bid to become probate judge, including the county residents who voted for her. She said they had “changed politics as we’ve known it in Douglas County.”

“We’re really better together,” Vie said. “Thank you for your support. Thank you for putting Douglas County first.”

Credit: Douglas County Credit: Douglas County

Vie is a former prosecutor who served as the chief assistant solicitor general in Douglas County. She also had her own law practice, specializing in criminal, family and juvenile cases.

An Ohio native, Vie was admitted to the State Bar of Georgia in December 2003 after receiving her law degree from Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law.

As part of her election campaign, Vie promised to increase access to probate court services by implementing virtual court hearings, expanding online resources and providing assistance to those with limited English proficiency or disabilities. She also pledged to reduce delays in the handling of cases.

Douglas County Magistrate Judge Barbara Caldwell, who swore Vie in as probate judge, promised to support her.

“I’ve never known a person to work so hard and so diligently for a position that she really cherished,” Caldwell said of Vie.

Douglas County Superior Court Chief Judge William “Beau” McClain said he was honored to appoint Vie and encouraged the county to “let go of the past” and “embrace the future that our new leaders are going to help us have.”

“(Vie) was elected by the people of this county to serve in that office,” McClain said during the ceremony.

A county spokesperson said its administration will assist the probate court as Vie transitions into the role of judge.

Peterson’s attorney, Marvin Arrington, said he hopes the charges will be dismissed.

Arrington said he’ll seek to quash Peterson’s arrest warrant, claiming that the arresting officer lied about being punched. In a June 21 statement, the Atlanta Police Department said Peterson repeatedly pushed the officer in the chest and swiped his hands away as he tried to assist another woman.

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Arrington said he’ll also seek immunity for Peterson, as she was acting in defense of a woman, Alexandria Love, who had been assaulted by an unknown man outside the nightclub.

“She was simply being a good Samaritan,” Arrington said of Peterson.

Peterson has said that her arrest was “a setup.” She also said that the judicial misconduct case against her was “part of the enemies’ agenda.”