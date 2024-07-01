Metro Atlanta

Judge arrested at Atlanta nightclub replaced; incoming judge who won May primary to take office early

Attorney Valerie Vie to serve remainder of Christina Peterson’s term as Douglas County probate judge
Attorney Valerie Vie is sworn in as Douglas County Probate Judge by Magistrate Judge Barbara Caldwell.

Credit: Douglas County

Credit: Douglas County

Attorney Valerie Vie is sworn in as Douglas County Probate Judge by Magistrate Judge Barbara Caldwell.
By
6 hours ago

Former Douglas County Probate Judge Christina Peterson, ousted from office after being arrested at a Buckhead nightclub, has been replaced by the attorney who won the May Democratic primary for her seat.

Douglasville lawyer Valerie Vie was appointed and sworn in as the county’s probate judge on Friday and will serve the remainder of the term, ending Jan. 1, 2025. Unchallenged in the November general election, Vie is expected to then begin her own four-year term.

Peterson was removed from the bench by the Georgia Supreme Court on June 25 in response to 30 charges of judicial misconduct. The ruling came days after Peterson, 38, was arrested at the Red Martini Restaurant and Lounge on Peachtree Road. She is charged with battery and felony obstruction, accused of punching an Atlanta police officer.

The criminal case did not factor into the state Supreme Court’s decision, which was based on Peterson’s conduct as a judicial candidate and throughout her first and only term in office.

During her swearing-in ceremony Friday, Vie thanked those who had supported her bid to become probate judge, including the county residents who voted for her. She said they had “changed politics as we’ve known it in Douglas County.”

“We’re really better together,” Vie said. “Thank you for your support. Thank you for putting Douglas County first.”

Douglas County Probate Judge Valerie Vie thanks supporters during her swearing-in ceremony Friday.

Credit: Douglas County

icon to expand image

Credit: Douglas County

Vie is a former prosecutor who served as the chief assistant solicitor general in Douglas County. She also had her own law practice, specializing in criminal, family and juvenile cases.

An Ohio native, Vie was admitted to the State Bar of Georgia in December 2003 after receiving her law degree from Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law.

As part of her election campaign, Vie promised to increase access to probate court services by implementing virtual court hearings, expanding online resources and providing assistance to those with limited English proficiency or disabilities. She also pledged to reduce delays in the handling of cases.

Douglas County Magistrate Judge Barbara Caldwell, who swore Vie in as probate judge, promised to support her.

“I’ve never known a person to work so hard and so diligently for a position that she really cherished,” Caldwell said of Vie.

Douglas County Superior Court Chief Judge William “Beau” McClain said he was honored to appoint Vie and encouraged the county to “let go of the past” and “embrace the future that our new leaders are going to help us have.”

“(Vie) was elected by the people of this county to serve in that office,” McClain said during the ceremony.

A county spokesperson said its administration will assist the probate court as Vie transitions into the role of judge.

Peterson’s attorney, Marvin Arrington, said he hopes the charges will be dismissed.

Arrington said he’ll seek to quash Peterson’s arrest warrant, claiming that the arresting officer lied about being punched. In a June 21 statement, the Atlanta Police Department said Peterson repeatedly pushed the officer in the chest and swiped his hands away as he tried to assist another woman.

Former Douglas County Probate Judge Christina Peterson was booked into the Fulton County Jail on June 20. She is charged with battery and felony obstruction.

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

icon to expand image

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Arrington said he’ll also seek immunity for Peterson, as she was acting in defense of a woman, Alexandria Love, who had been assaulted by an unknown man outside the nightclub.

“She was simply being a good Samaritan,” Arrington said of Peterson.

Peterson has said that her arrest was “a setup.” She also said that the judicial misconduct case against her was “part of the enemies’ agenda.”

About the Author

Journalist Rosie Manins is a legal affairs reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Family photo

5 members of metro Atlanta family killed in small plane crash

Credit: Michael A. Schwarz

Top item at fundraiser? $1 million for Jimmy Carter’s old art tools, print

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

After weeklong search, Georgia firefighters found dead in Tennessee

Credit: video

OPINION
Readers’ reactions to AJC editorial calling on Biden to pass the torch

Credit: video

OPINION
Readers’ reactions to AJC editorial calling on Biden to pass the torch

Credit: Courtesy Gensler

Centennial Yards starting entertainment district, limits Gulch parking
The Latest

Credit: AJC

Atlanta City Council OKs $2M settlement for students tased in protests
2h ago
5 members of metro Atlanta family killed in small plane crash
Judge blocks Georgia’s online sales law, a win for Meta, Craigslist, others
Featured

Credit: NYT

The Supreme Court immunity ruling may not save Trump in Georgia
Plans underway for Jimmy Carter’s 100th birthday
13 festive events that can make your July 4th spectacular