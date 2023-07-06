Interactive: How to read your property tax assessment and appeal forms

It’s tax assessment time in metro Atlanta and the AJC wants to help you better understand your tax assessment notice. We also hope to make learning about your county’s appeals process easier. Bookmark this page as a go-to resource for easily accessing your county’s tax assessment information, FAQs and forms. Click here for the Department of Revenue’s complete list of Georgia county tax officials and their contact information.

» LEARN MORE: FAQs on Georgia property assessments | Tips on winning property tax appeals | Property Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights

What’s in an assessment appeal form?

The document shown below is the standard Georgia Department of Revenue tax appeal form designated for use by all Georgia counties. For even more information, visit the Georgia Tax Center website. Click the yellow boxes in the interactive graphic below to view individual elements included on the appeal form.

— Source: Georgia Department of Revenue

How long do I have to appeal my assessment?

All counties must allow taxpayers 45 days from the date of the assessment notice to file an appeal. Since counties don’t necessarily mail every notice on the same day, remember that your 45-day appeal period starts from the date on your individual notice.