Inside City Hall: Reflecting on Atlanta’s recent work amid the new Buckhead cityhood push

Making the sausage: The Atlanta City Council meets Monday and is expected to OK plans to donate $500,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to the Atlanta Police Foundation. We told you last month the APF is seeking funds to support the Community Safety Housing program for Atlanta’s police, fire, and corrections personnel.

The council is also considering changes to alcohol licensing requirements to require the submission of security plans with license applications. The council also wants to create a Chattahoochee Brick Company Memorial, Greenspace, and Park Board to advise the city on how best to reuse the former site of the Chattahoochee Brick Company.

Additionally, the council wants the city to divest city employee pension funds from private prisons by 2030, and to no longer invest into those companies starting in Fiscal Year 2024. Other resolutions of note include two separate $75,000 city donations to support emergency home repairs for legacy residents and low-income seniors in East Lake, Kirkwood, and Edgewood.

---

In case you missed it: Atlanta recently secured a $30 million Safe Streets and Roads for All grant award from the federal government that will help improve road safety, and pedestrian and bicycling access on the Southside along on Pryor Street and Central Avenue.

---

ATL Robot: Atlanta just launched a new artificial intelligence chatbot for residents to receive 24/7 access to nonemergency services. According to the city, the AI will answer questions like “When will my waste be picked up?” and “Where can I pay my water bill?” without the need to contact a customer service representative. When visiting the website or mobile app, click on the chat icon in the lower right-hand corner to use the AI. You can also access the chatbot by dialing 404-546-0311 and following the prompts.

---

New hire: Mayor Dickens announced last week that Greg Clay will serve as the executive director of Atlanta’s Office of Constituent Services. Curtis Bailey, who has lead OCS since 2018, will stay at City Hall in another capacity, said the mayor’s office.

Clay’s appointment begins Feb. 20. He’s the former Managing Director of Regional Organizing for Partnership for Southern Equity. In a statement, Clay said he wants to proactively engage residents where they are.

“Constituent Services is at the heart of supporting and meeting the needs of our communities,” Dickens said in a statement. “Clay knows the importance of service delivery, community engagement, senior services and all that entails in improving the quality of life of our residents.”

Send us tips and feedback at Wilborn.Nobles@ajc.com and Riley.Bunch@ajc.com