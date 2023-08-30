BreakingNews
Incumbents, newcomers qualify for Henry county, city offices

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com



Local News

19 minutes ago
Incumbent Henry County Commissioner Neat Robinson will compete against former county commissioner Bruce Holmes and Daniel Edwards for the District 2 seat in the south metro Atlanta community.

The race is one of a number featuring incumbents and newcomers who qualified to run for office in Henry and its four cities.

In Stockbridge, District 3 incumbent John Blount will vy against Kyle D. Berry Sr. for his seat this November. District 4 incumbent Yolanda Barber is being challenged by Keith M. Evans for her seat while Stephen Baffic and Antonio Harris will try to unseat incumbent Stockbridge City Council Elton Alexander for his District 5 post.

In McDonough, incumbent District 3 Alan Scott Reeves will face Carlos Manuel Mora Jr. for his seat. Kamali “Kam” Varner will battle Octavia Camil Dunigan for the city’s District 4 seat, of which Varner is the incumbent. Benjamin Pruett, an at-large incumbent councilman, is being challenged by Isaac Darryl Paxton for his seat.

In Hampton, six people are competing for three at-large seats. The competitors are incumbent Martin R. Meeks and candidates Charlie Varner, Errol Mitchell, Victoria Hill, Kesha White-Williams and Pamela Duchesn

Locust Grove Mayor Robert S. Price appeared to have no competitor for the city’s top job. Councilmembers Rod Shearouse, Christopher “Rudy” Breedlove and Carlos D. Greer also lacked competitiors.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

