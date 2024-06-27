Hot, humid as all eyes turn to Atlanta for presidential debate, soccer match

That rain is keeping Thursday’s high temperature in the upper 80s and low 90s, much lower than the past several days. But with the humidity, it’s going to feel more like the upper 90s.

If you’re spending time outdoors, hydrate, take frequent breaks in the shade or find other ways to cool off. And, “if you don’t have to be in the city, don’t,” WSB traffic reporter Mike Shields urged. With thousands descending on the city for the 6 p.m. soccer match and the 9 p.m. debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, traffic will be beyond clogged.

“If you work in Midtown or downtown and you can work remotely, today’s a great day to do so,” Shields said.

While the debate will not have an audience, roads are already closed in preparation for the current and former presidents’ arrivals. In Midtown, 10th Street is closed from State Street to Spring Street, and Fowler Street will be closed from 6th Street to 10th Street. Rolling interstate roadblocks on opposite ends of town are also anticipated.

Biden is expected to land at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Cobb County, and Trump has come through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on recent visits.

With in-town traffic already jammed, officials urge soccer fans to take MARTA to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the game between the U.S. National Team and Panama.

» For a detailed forecast, visit www.ajc.com/weather.