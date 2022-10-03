Henry County bringing volunteers together to clean up waterways

The clean up will take place from 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at 1603 Lester Mill Road (the intersection of Frog Road and Lester Mill Road). Volunteers should bring heavy-duty work gloves, a source of hydration, sunscreen and be at least 16 years old or 12 if accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The targets of the clean ups are waterways in the state, including creeks, streams, rivers, lakes/reservoirs, beaches and wetlands, the Henry County Water Authority said. Henry County Rivers Alive is an official event of the Georgia Rivers Alive Campaign.