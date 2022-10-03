Henry County bringing volunteers together to clean up waterways

Henry County leaders and volunteers on Tuesday will clean up waterways surrounded by the Henry Water Authority’s Gardner and Long Branch reservoirs as part of the south metro Atlanta community’s annual Rivers Alive cleanup.
The clean up will take place from 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at 1603 Lester Mill Road (the intersection of Frog Road and Lester Mill Road). Volunteers should bring heavy-duty work gloves, a source of hydration, sunscreen and be at least 16 years old or 12 if accompanied by a parent or guardian.
The targets of the clean ups are waterways in the state, including creeks, streams, rivers, lakes/reservoirs, beaches and wetlands, the Henry County Water Authority said. Henry County Rivers Alive is an official event of the Georgia Rivers Alive Campaign.
“We welcome volunteers to come out and help us improve our environment by picking up trash and debris that is harmful to our local waterways, Lindsey Sanders, HCWA environmental compliance coordinator and organizer of Henry County Rivers Alive, said in a release.
“This location we’ve selected for the cleanup has become a dumping site, and unfortunately, people don’t realize that the trash they leave today will remain there for hundreds of years, continuing to cause pollution,” she said.
