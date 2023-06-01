X

Henry Commission Chairwoman Harrell named to ACCG policy committee

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Henry County Commission Chairwoman Carlotta Harrell has been named vice chairwoman of the Association County Commissioners of Georgia’s 2023-2024 Federal Policy Committee.

In the role, Harrell will help ACCG develop strategies to position Georgia counties as national resources on local government. She also will help the group examine federal-level issues.

“I am honored to be selected to serve in this role with ACCG,” Harrell said in a news release. “The Federal Policy Committee is one of the most important committees as a tool to advocated for Georgia on the national level.”

Harrell was appointed by new ACCG President Henry Craig, the District 4 Commissioner of Central Georgia’s Baldwin County.

“I decided to appoint Chair Harrell to this position based upon staff recommendations, her active participation with the association as well as her proven and demonstrated leadership,” Craig said.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

