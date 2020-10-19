Henry bringing streelights to busy county road

Henry County is adding streetlights to Jonesboro Road to make the winding boulevard, including its stretch from Interstate 75 to the Clayton County line, more safe.
Georgia Power earlier this month began installing about 140 streetlights along the busy road and plans to complete the work by the end of next week.
“This is the first time in the history of Jonesboro Road that we have had streetlights on this busy roadway,” County Commissioner Dee Clemmons said. “The safety of our citizens has always been of the upmost importance to me and these new streetlights are paramount to drivers' safety.”
Henry received Georgia Power’s support after discussing its concerns that the thoroughfare is dark and unsafe for travel. The commission voted to approve the addition of the lights on Aug. 4.