A judge scheduled the first hearing in the pending lawsuit over the new city of Mableton for March 6 in Cobb Superior Court.

Several residents filed suit last year alleging the bill creating the new city and the referendum approved by Mableton voters in November 2022 were “unconstitutional and fatally defective.”

The ballot question and city charter created both the city and a community improvement district, which are categorized in state law as separate governmental bodies. The lawsuit argues that creating both in one bill violated the state constitution.