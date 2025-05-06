Heads up, hikers and bikers — getting to Kennesaw Mountain will be a bit trickier in the coming months.

Starting Tuesday, Cobb County crews will work to replace an underground water pipeline that runs beneath Stilesboro Road near the main entrance to Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park. Phased closures will shut down a roughly 1.3-mile stretch of the road through the fall, according to a county press release.

Access to the park’s visitor center parking lot will not be impacted, according to National Park Service officials. Other entrances throughout the nearly 3,000-acre Civil War battleground also will remain open.