Headed to Kennesaw Mountain? Expect detours, delays near park through fall

Visitors walk down Kennesaw Mountain on Monday, July 1, 2024. Road closures may make it a bit more difficult for hikers and other tourists to access the park this summer. (Taylor Croft/AJC 2024)

Credit: Taylor Croft

Credit: Taylor Croft

Visitors walk down Kennesaw Mountain on Monday, July 1, 2024. Road closures may make it a bit more difficult for hikers and other tourists to access the park this summer. (Taylor Croft/AJC 2024)
48 minutes ago

Heads up, hikers and bikers — getting to Kennesaw Mountain will be a bit trickier in the coming months.

Starting Tuesday, Cobb County crews will work to replace an underground water pipeline that runs beneath Stilesboro Road near the main entrance to Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park. Phased closures will shut down a roughly 1.3-mile stretch of the road through the fall, according to a county press release.

Access to the park’s visitor center parking lot will not be impacted, according to National Park Service officials. Other entrances throughout the nearly 3,000-acre Civil War battleground also will remain open.

Nearby residents and commuters may experience increased traffic because of the closure.

In the project’s first phase, starting Tuesday and running through midsummer, Stilesboro Road will close from Gilbert to Old Mountain roads.

In Phase Two, expected to begin in August, Stilesboro Road will close from Old Mountain Road to National Park Service Visitor Center Drive. The road will be closed up to the battlefield’s parking lot entrance at the base of the mountaintop path.

In late September, the final stretch of Stilesboro Road from the visitor’s center area to Old Highway 41 will close. The county did not specify when exactly the project will be finished.

Motorists are encouraged to follow detours along Old Mountain Road, Ernest Barrett Parkway and Old Highway 41. The work will “tie into the preconstruction work affiliated with the proposed new roundabouts on Old Highway 41,″ according to the Park Service.

