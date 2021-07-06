Gwinnett school board to hold hearings on tax rate

The Gwinnett County Board of Education will hold three public hearings this month before setting the tax rate, which is not expected to change.
The school board plans to maintain the current total millage rate of 21.60, but taxes are expected to increase for property owners whose assessments rise.
The first hearing will be at 6 p.m. Thursday while the second and third will be at 11:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. July 15. All will take place in the board room at the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center, 437 Old Peachtree Road NW in Suwanee.
Sign-up sheets will be available at the hearings for those who wish to speak. There is no need for speakers to sign up online before the hearings, according to a news release from the school district.
The school board adopted a $2.5 billion budget last month for the fiscal year that began this month, an increase of 0.4% from last fiscal year. The budget contains raises for all school district employees.
Gwinnett County Public Schools expects enrollment to grow by more than 2,500 students in the school year that begins next month, bringing total enrollment to almost 180,000.