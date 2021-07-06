ajc logo
X

Gwinnett school board to hold hearings on tax rate

At a special called meeting Tuesday, July 7, the Gwinnett County Public Schools Board of Education announced school will begin on Aug. 12 instead of Aug. 5 as previously stated. AJC file photo
Caption
At a special called meeting Tuesday, July 7, the Gwinnett County Public Schools Board of Education announced school will begin on Aug. 12 instead of Aug. 5 as previously stated. AJC file photo

Local News
By Alia Malik, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Gwinnett County Board of Education will hold three public hearings this month before setting the tax rate, which is not expected to change.

The school board plans to maintain the current total millage rate of 21.60, but taxes are expected to increase for property owners whose assessments rise.

ExploreMore stories about Gwinnett County Public Schools

The first hearing will be at 6 p.m. Thursday while the second and third will be at 11:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. July 15. All will take place in the board room at the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center, 437 Old Peachtree Road NW in Suwanee.

Sign-up sheets will be available at the hearings for those who wish to speak. There is no need for speakers to sign up online before the hearings, according to a news release from the school district.

ExploreGwinnett schools budget proposal dips into reserves again

The school board adopted a $2.5 billion budget last month for the fiscal year that began this month, an increase of 0.4% from last fiscal year. The budget contains raises for all school district employees.

Gwinnett County Public Schools expects enrollment to grow by more than 2,500 students in the school year that begins next month, bringing total enrollment to almost 180,000.

In Other News
1
‘Not surprising’: Mayoral candidates react to Kasim Reed allegedly...
2
Clayton County holding candlelight vigil in traffic fatality response
3
Metro Atlanta young people are politically active, even if they don’t...
4
AJC Peachtree Road Race completes in-person, two-day return
5
A look at major COVID-19 developments over the past week
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top