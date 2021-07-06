Gwinnett school board to hold hearings on tax rate

The school board plans to maintain the current total millage rate of 21.60, but taxes are expected to increase for property owners whose assessments rise.

The first hearing will be at 6 p.m. Thursday while the second and third will be at 11:45 a.m. and 6 p.m. July 15. All will take place in the board room at the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center, 437 Old Peachtree Road NW in Suwanee.