Gwinnett hosting annual hiring event on Friday

Gwinnett County will host it’s annual Career From Here hiring event on Jan. 19.
Applicants will participate in a resume review, meet current employees and interview with County representatives. Interviews will be held on a first-come, first-served basis, a county press release said.
Those interested can find positions in various departments such as animal welfare, code enforcement, community outreach and maintenance.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Gas South Convention Center in Duluth.
