Gwinnett District Attorney to hold town hall Friday

Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson will hold a town hall event Friday.
The event, at 6 p.m., will take place at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center auditorium in Lawrenceville. It will also be streamed on Facebook Live.
For those who want to attend in person, face masks will be required and social distancing is in place in the auditorium. Seating is limited.
At the town hall, Austin-Gatson will answer questions from residents and tell them about work she has underway, including a new pre-trial intervention and diversion program, the Conviction Integrity Unit and expanded victim services.
Residents who plan to watch online can submit questions on the Gwinnett District Attorney’s Facebook Live @GwinnettCountyDA.