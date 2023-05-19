Gov. Kemp allocating $225M in grants to communities hit by COVID-19

Gov. Brian Kemp has allocated $225 million in unspent American Rescue Plan Act funds to local governments and nonprofits throughout the state.
The money will be used for 142 projects, including improvements to parks, sidewalks, senior centers, trails and recreational areas. Metro Atlanta counties and cities are to receive $50 million, according to Kemp’s office.
Kemp said in a statement that the projects and infrastructure addressed with the money experienced greater use during the pandemic, and that the investments will further ensure Georgia recovers from COVID-19.
“We’re investing these funds to see that those most heavily impacted have even more resources at their disposal,” Kemp’s statement said.
Several of the grants will be allocated across metro Atlanta. Kemp awarded nine grants to the city of Atlanta, the Beltline, and the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District (ADID) for a sum of more than $19.5 million.
Atlanta is using its funds to improve four city parks, three community centers, and to build three sidewalk connections, Kemp’s office said. The Beltline is using its money to expand Enota Park, and the downtown improvement district is improving accessibility at Woodruff Park.
“We appreciate these allocations from Governor Kemp for investments in our parks, community centers, sidewalks and other infrastructure,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement. “This infusion of American Rescue Plan Act dollars — made possible by the Biden Administration and our federal delegation — working alongside hundreds of millions in local and additional federal funds we have secured is a gamechanger in our mission to make Atlanta a city built for the future.
“We value the continued partnership with the State in projects that benefit us all.”
Clayton County Commission Chairman Jeff Turner said the $7 million earmarked for that county will help in building out its greenspace infrastructure. The money will be used on four pocket parks in the community.
”That will go a long way to help us further enhance the quality of life for our citizens, especially our seniors,” Turner said.
Other major awards include $4.4 million to the city of Canton; $2 million to Decatur for Ebster Park; and $2.2 million to Roswell for Liberty Square Park.
-- Staff writer Leon Stafford contributed to this story.
The list below outlines the funding sum of the grants awarded to some of the local governments and nonprofits in metro Atlanta. Money allocated directly to small cities are included in the overall county totals. The full list is available on the governor’s website.
|Grantee
|Award Amount
|Atlanta
|$19.5 million
|DeKalb County
|$13.4 million
|Clayton County
|$7 million
|Fulton County
|$4.4 million
|Cobb County
|$3.4 million
|Gwinnett County
|$2.2 million
