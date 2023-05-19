BreakingNews
Fulton DA teases possible August charges in Trump probe
X

Gov. Kemp allocating $225M in grants to communities hit by COVID-19

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago
Metro Atlanta governments to receive $50 million

Gov. Brian Kemp has allocated $225 million in unspent American Rescue Plan Act funds to local governments and nonprofits throughout the state.

The money will be used for 142 projects, including improvements to parks, sidewalks, senior centers, trails and recreational areas. Metro Atlanta counties and cities are to receive $50 million, according to Kemp’s office.

Kemp said in a statement that the projects and infrastructure addressed with the money experienced greater use during the pandemic, and that the investments will further ensure Georgia recovers from COVID-19.

“We’re investing these funds to see that those most heavily impacted have even more resources at their disposal,” Kemp’s statement said.

Several of the grants will be allocated across metro Atlanta. Kemp awarded nine grants to the city of Atlanta, the Beltline, and the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District (ADID) for a sum of more than $19.5 million.

ExploreCity to buy land for new parks in southeast Atlanta

Atlanta is using its funds to improve four city parks, three community centers, and to build three sidewalk connections, Kemp’s office said. The Beltline is using its money to expand Enota Park, and the downtown improvement district is improving accessibility at Woodruff Park.

“We appreciate these allocations from Governor Kemp for investments in our parks, community centers, sidewalks and other infrastructure,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement. “This infusion of American Rescue Plan Act dollars — made possible by the Biden Administration and our federal delegation — working alongside hundreds of millions in local and additional federal funds we have secured is a gamechanger in our mission to make Atlanta a city built for the future.

“We value the continued partnership with the State in projects that benefit us all.”

Clayton County Commission Chairman Jeff Turner said the $7 million earmarked for that county will help in building out its greenspace infrastructure. The money will be used on four pocket parks in the community.

”That will go a long way to help us further enhance the quality of life for our citizens, especially our seniors,” Turner said.

Other major awards include $4.4 million to the city of Canton; $2 million to Decatur for Ebster Park; and $2.2 million to Roswell for Liberty Square Park.

-- Staff writer Leon Stafford contributed to this story.

The list below outlines the funding sum of the grants awarded to some of the local governments and nonprofits in metro Atlanta. Money allocated directly to small cities are included in the overall county totals. The full list is available on the governor’s website.

GranteeAward Amount
Atlanta$19.5 million
DeKalb County$13.4 million
Clayton County$7 million
Fulton County$4.4 million
Cobb County$3.4 million
Gwinnett County$2.2 million

About the Author

Follow Wilborn Nobles on twitter

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Fulton DA teases possible August charges in Trump probe 37m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Descendants fight to preserve Black cemetery behind Buckhead condo
3h ago

Credit: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

Suspect arrested in case of ‘Baby India’ found in Forsyth County woods
15h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Metro Atlanta traffic after COVID-19: Five takeaways
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Metro Atlanta traffic after COVID-19: Five takeaways
2h ago

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

The Jolt: Democrat says Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘put a target on my back’
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Clayton Schools to emphasize security during graduation ceremonies
3h ago
Descendants fight to preserve Black cemetery behind Buckhead condo
3h ago
More Metro Atlanta valedictorians share advice, memories and hopes
3h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

New freshman dorm, dining hall coming to University of Georgia
Metro Atlanta valedictorians share life lessons, stories and more
How to join the Atlanta residents who taking to birding, or birdwatching
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top