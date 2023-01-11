Founder’s namesake asks for Twitter activities of PulteGroup attorney

If Shelton does not provide the information, Pulte said he will ask the court for a subpoena ordering Twitter to do so.

In his suit, Pulte charged Brandon Jones, then a senior vice president with the company, of engaging in a long, online campaign — mainly on Twitter — that used stolen identities and aliases to accuse Pulte and his family of arson, elder abuse and violations of securities law.

A spokesman for Pulte said he wants to see Shelton’s Twitter activity because he believes Shelton was part of that online campaign.

Jones was fired by the company shortly after Pulte told the PulteGroup’s board of directors that he was filing the suit.

An attorney for Jones said the allegations were not true.

Atlanta-based PulteGroup is the nation’s third-largest homebuilder with revenues of $15.4 billion during the past four fiscal quarters. Pulte, whose grandfather founded the firm in Michigan in 1950, was a member of the company’s board for about four years, leaving in 2020.

Pulte said that during his tenure at the company he had opposed the promotion of Jones to chief operating officer. That appointment eventually came in the fall, but Pulte alleges an online campaign starting many months before.

In his suit, Pulte asked that Jones be stopped from further use of online platforms to attack the family and be forced to pay up to $75,000.