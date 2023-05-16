X

Fayette to close Inman Road for month for construction work

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago

Fayette County officials said that the south metro Atlanta community plans to close Inman Road to through traffic beginning later this month.

The street will be closed between Ga. 92 and Hilo Road from May 30 to July 14 depending on the weather. Crews will demolish the existing double 96-inch corrugated metal pipes and replace them with double 8′X8′ reinforced-concrete box culverts.

The project is being funded with money collected from the county’s 2017 SPLOST plan. Fayette County did not provide an estimate of the project’s cost. North Georgia Concrete is handling the project, the county said.

For information, email SPLOST@fayettecountyga.gov.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

