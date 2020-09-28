Fayette County Schools: 6 new student, 2 teacher COVID-19 cases

There were six news cases of student coronvirus infections reported in Fayette County Schools from Sept. 19-25, the district has said.
The school system said 18 students were in quarantine or isolated during that week because of concerns they had some contact with an infected person.
Two teachers also were reported to have become infected with the virus during the period and six are in quarantine or isolation.
Fayette was among the first districts in metro Atlanta to bring students back to the classroom for some in-person instruction. Roughly 13,600 students attend classes in person at least two days or more.
On Monday, the district will allow third- and sixth-grade students to go to class in person four times a week. If all goes well, students in the fourth and seventh grades will follow suit on Oct. 12.